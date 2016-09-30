Meyer strongly against earlier signing period

One of the hottest topics in college football has nothing to do with what is going on between the lines.

The debate about moving up the signing period for high school seniors continues to heat up.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was not shy about his feelings on the issue when asked about it Monday.

“I keep hearing about this early signing period, and let’s move everything up ... I still can’t believe we are having this conversation,” said Meyer. “We’re absolutely opposed to that.”

