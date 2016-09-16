Veteran Elflein takes young linemen under his wing

If you just listen to Pat Elflein talk, you would think he is a coach and not a player.

Elflein, a senior center on the Ohio State football team, has embraced the role of being a leader for his young counterparts on the offensive line.

“We started on them yesterday after practice,” said Elflein on Monday when asked what he is doing to help prepare the offensive line group for this week’s trip to Oklahoma. “I was just in there with Jamarco (Jones). We have to get him and Isaiah (Prince) and Mike Jordan ready. Those guys haven’t been in a hostile environment like this or in a game like this. We’ll be spending this week getting those guys prepared and ready for what they’re about to see.”

There were many question marks entering the season for an Ohio State team that returned just six starters. That included an offensive line with three newcomers, including a true freshman in Michael Jordan.

