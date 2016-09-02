Meyer embracing high expectations despite talent losses

Urban Meyer could bellyache about all the talent he lost and caution Ohio State fans that there will be growing pains this year.

He would have all the right to do so after losing 12 players to the NFL draft.

But there has been no down-in-the-dumps talk coming from Meyer. Instead, he is acting like he may know something those outside of his program don’t.

In his first press conference of the season Monday, Meyer compared this team to the one he had in 2014. That squad entered with a lot of inexperienced players, but went on to win a national championship.

That is pretty high praise for a 2016 group with just six returning starters, the fewest of any team in major college football.

BUCKEYE INSIDER, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!