Raider boys take fourth at own tournament

Benjamin Logan’s boys golf team opened the season with a fourth-place finish at its own invitational Monday at Liberty Hills Golf Club.

Benjamin Logan’s Ethan Ricketts competes in the Benjamin Logan Raider Invitational Monday at Liberty Hills Golf Club. Ricketts was the tournament medalist with a 72. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

Beavercreek won the tournament with 342, Kenton Ridge held off Vandalia Butler for second 346-349 and Ben Logan was fourth with 352. Graham and London tied for fifth with 367, Riverside came in seventh with 427. Bellefontaine’s junior varsity team took ninth with 409 and Ben Logan’s junior varisty team was 12th with 445.

“I was a little disappointed in some of the big numbers we turned in as a team,” said Ben Logan head coach Chris Conley. “We have to improve our course management for sure, learning to take a bogey instead of gambling and doing much worse.

“I didn’t see a lot of the play today being the tournament host, but I’ll definitely be observing the rest of the week to see how we can make better decisions. We are a really young team so I’ll chalk some of those mistakes up to inexperience, but we have to improve quickly.”

