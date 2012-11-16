Hodge, Johns take top spot at Zanesfield Petanque event

The Zanesfield Petanque Club hosted the second annual Ohio Cup on Saturday, July 28. A total of 12 doubles team from the Zanesfield Petanque Club, Newark Petanque Club and Carolina Petanque attended. After three rounds of play, there was three undefeated teams. All 12 teams moved on to bracket play. Shannon Hodge and Justin Bo Johns (pictured above) defeated Josh Kotsaris and Jordan Kotsaris 13-6 to take first place. Gregorio Martinez and Gregory Martinez defeated Kirk Edwards and Bo Edwards 13-12 in the third place game 13-12. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)