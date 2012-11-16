Downtown ballers

Asher Cole, front, saves a ball from going out of bounds as his West Liberty Tigers third-grade team plays against the Ada Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon during the first Downtown Bellefontaine 3-on- 3 Basketball Tournament hosted by Union Station. The event drew 32 teams of boys and girls from as far away as Lima, Springfield and Columbus and benefitted the Union Station community center, organizer Dianne Hickey reported. Results will be in the Examiner later this week. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)