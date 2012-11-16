Bryan clips Bellefontaine in state Acme semifinal

Easton Water bows out after 6-5 loss in 8 innings

Bellefontaine’s Issac Newman waits for a pitch during Monday’s Acme state tournament game against Bryan at Defiance High School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO | KRISTA BELSER)

Bellefontaine Easton Water Solutions bowed out of the state Acme tournament on Monday, but it didn’t come without a fight.

One night after knocking off host Defiance, Bellefontaine battled Bryan toe-to-toe before coming up short in eight innings.

The score was tied 5-5 after seven innings. Bryan was able to get the game winning run in the eighth for a 6-5 victory in a semifinal contest.

“The effort these kids have shown this summer has went far and beyond what a coach could expect,” said Bellefontaine High School head baseball coach Mark Brunswick. “In my 24 years of coaching, I don’t know if I’ve had a team shown more fight than this group did (Monday). It was an electric atmosphere and they gave it everything they had. The coaches could not be more proud of them.”

