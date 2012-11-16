Bellefontaine knocks off Defiance in state tournament opener
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
The Bellefontaine Easton Water Solutions baseball team rallied to beat host Defiance 8-5 on Sunday night in the opening round of the state Acme tournament.
The Bellefontaine Easton Water Solutions Acme baseball team discusses its 8-5 win over Defiance on Sunday at the state tournament in Defiance. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was pushed back a day because of rain.
Bellefontaine will now play Bryan in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Defiance. The state tournament is now a single-elimination tourney.
