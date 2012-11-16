Weekend softball tourney to benefit adaptive playground project

An alumni softball tournament benefiting a local adaptive playground project will be played this weekend at Blue Jacket Park in Bellefontaine.

The Play at the Peak Alumni Bash Softball Tournament will open at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a game featuring the Miracle Youth League softball team.

At 7 p.m., the Logan County Braves softball squad will play a contest with a group of community leaders.

The alumni tournament will then get started at 8 p.m. with a game featuring two Bellefontaine alumni teams. Games will continue throughout the weekend.

A 50/50 fundraiser will be conducted and Ron’s Pizza will be providing pizza for sale during the event.

Funds are currently being raised for the construction of a new adaptive playground in Bellefontaine as well as for accessible playground equipment in other Logan County parks.

Tournament organizer Mark Dearwester said all proceeds from this weekend’s events will go toward that iniative.