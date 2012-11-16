Bellefontaine tops Ben Logan to reach state tourney

Following a 5-14 spring season, the confidence level was waning in the Bellefontaine baseball program.

Bellefontaine’s Derek Robb puts the ball in play as Benjamin Logan catcher Derek LeVan looks on during Tuesday’s Acme district final at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | TONY BARRETT)

That is beginning to change.

The Bellefontaine Easton Water Solutions Acme squad continued its strong summer Tuesday, beating Benjamin Logan 5-3 in the district final to earn a berth in the state tournament.

Bellefontaine will play host Defiance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Defiance High School in an opening-round contest.

“Confidence is sky high right now,” said Bellefontaine Acme coach Travis Francis. “Our goal is to get Bellefontaine baseball back to where it should be, and these guys are buying in.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!