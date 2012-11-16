Easton Water scores 11 in 4th, zaps WL-S in district semifinal

After falling behind early, Bellefontaine Easton Water grabbed control over West Liberty-Salem in the fourth inning and would not let go Monday in an Acme district semifinal at Blue Jacket Park.

Bellefontaine’s Grant Smith gets past West Liberty-Salem catcher Patrick Harr to score during the fourth inning of their Acme district semifinal game Monday at Blue Jacket Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

Bellefontaine trailed 3-1 before rallying with an 11-run fourth inning and went on to claim a 13-3 win in five innings along with a spot in the district finals.

“We were happy with how we came back and applied pressure,” said Easton Water head coach Travis Francis. “When you do that things tend to fall into place. Our guys took advantage of the opportunities in front of them.”

Bellefontaine (11-6) advances to the district final game at 6 p.m. tonight against Benjamin Logan, which defeated WL-Salem in Monday’s loser’s bracket final.

A win by Easton Water qualifies the team to the Acme state tournament. Ben Logan must beat Easton Water twice in order to get the state berth.

“That’s a good baseball team,” said WL-Salem head coach Alex Ramsey. “They have a deep and solid lineup. You have to rise above when things like tonight happened. They were able to do that and we weren’t. It went down hill in that fourth inning.”

“We have to continue to do the little things right,” said Francis. “We have to control what we can control."

