Tractor pulls close out entertainment at Logan County Fair

A large crowd turned out for the final night Saturday of the Logan County Fair as the Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association entertained fans late into the evening.

Greg Kenreigh drives ‘Bad Company’ to a winning pull in the light limited pro stock tractor class Saturday during the OSTPA tractor pulls at the Logan County Fair. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LABATT)

Five classes made up of 59 drivers competed.

The super modified fourwheel drive trucks kicked off action Saturday. Steve Barker was the first winner of the night in Live Wire with a pull of 326 feet, nine inches. Kenny Lucas came in second with Fantasy and a pull of 315-5 and Shane Kellogg was a close third in Trump with a pull of 312-5.

Greg Kenreigh won the 14-driver field in the light limited pro stock tractor class by just over a foot. Kenreigh had a winning pull of 343-6 with Bad Company, while Josh Lee took second with Moolah Taker and a pull of 342-0.

