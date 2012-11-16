Bellefontaine’s McPherson wins Lewis Memorial at Shady Bowl

Bellefontaine’s Logan McPherson was one of four feature winners crowned Saturday at Shady Bowl Speedway.

Logan McPherson won his second straight and third overall in the Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds by winning the Lewis Memorial. (PEGGY ISAACS PHOTO)

McPherson claimed the 50-lap Bill Lewis Memorial for modifieds. His brother Daniel led the first 26 laps before Logan took the lead. Logan went on tobeat fast qualifier Greg Stapleton to claim the main.

Sean MacNealy came in third, Daniel McPherson settled for fourth and Brad Yelton was fifth. Mike Carroll and Doug Hewitt Jr. notched heat wins and Yelton carried the checkered flag for the dash.

