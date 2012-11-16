Bellefontaine Jr. Acme team to open state tourney Sunday

One of Mark Brunswick’s main goals as he returns to the baseball program is to put a boost back into summer baseball.

Bellefontaine’s Jr. Acme baseball team, shown after winning last week’s district tournament, will open state tournament action against Parkway on Sunday at Elida High School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Brunswick is already pleased with the progress he has seen in the short time since he was hired a few weeks ago.

The Bellefontaine Easton Water Acme programs have both fared well this summer.

The Senior Acme squad won the North sectional title and will play in the district tournament beginning Sunday at Blue Jacket Park.

The Junior Acme squad, meanwhile, is set to play in the state tourney at Ed Sandy Field in Elida. Bellefontaine faces Parkway at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Elida High School.

“We are happy to create a little bit of enthusiasm and see the kids play at a higher level,” said Brunswick. “This summer has shown that the kids are buying in and taking some pride in the program.”

