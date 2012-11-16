WL-Salem claims South sectional title

West Liberty-Salem held off Greeneview for a 6-2 victory Wednesday in a Acme South sectional final at WL-Salem High School.

West Liberty-Salem’s Acme baseball team is pictured with its championship plaque after beating Greeneview in the South sectional final on Wednesday. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

It is the third consecutive sectional title for WL-Salem. The Tigers defeated Southeastern, Mechanicsburg and Greeneview during their tournament run.

WL-Salem advances to the Acme district tournament, which begins this weekend at Bellefontaine’s Blue Jacket Park. Exact dates and times will be included in Friday’s Examiner.

In the sectional final, WL-Salem led 2-1 after the first inning and added single runs in the second and third innings for a 4-1 advantage.

