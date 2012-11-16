LeVans get another win at Logan County Fair

Nisonger, McCown earn three driving victories

Hank LeVan drives Steady Warrior to the win in the 13th race Wedneday night during the finale of this year’s harness racing program at the Logan County Fair. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The LeVan harness racing family added to its collection of Logan County Fair wins in the finale of the 2018 program Wednesday night.

For the second straight evening, Hank LeVan recording a driving win as he won with Steady Warrior in the 13th race, a Signature Series Pace for four-year-olds-and-older. The horse is trained by Herb LeVan of Lewistown and owned by Rosemary LeVan and LeVan Stables of Woodstock.

Steady Warrior paced the mile in a swift time of 1:57 4/5.

One race before, another LeVan horse took second. McHarry L, trained by Herb LeVan and owned by LeVan Stables and Louis LeVan, finished in the runner-up spot in a 3-year-old colt pace. Harrison LeVan did the driving.