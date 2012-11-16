McCown wins 4 times, LeVan horse victorious on 1st night of harness racing

Cameron McCown drove to four wins to highlight the opening evening of harness racing Tuesday at the Logan County Fair.

Hank LeVan, right, drives Rockin Megan L to a victory in the second race Tuesday night at the Logan County Fair. The horse is trained by Herb LeVan and owned by LeVan Stables of Woodstock. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

There were 14 races on the card, with 15 more scheduled for the finale tonight. McCown, of Ostrander, is making a habit of piling up wins at the local fair. He also won four times on the first night of the 2017 LCF.

On Tuesday, he captured victories in four of the final nine races of the night. He went back-to-back in the sixth and seventh races with Oh Miss Rylee and Bugs MVP.

He returned to the winner’s circle in the 13th race with Ronan and capped his big night in the 14th race, driving Winback Charles M to a winning time of 2:00 in a Signature Series Trot for 4-year-olds-and-older.

Ronan was a surprising victor, paying bettors $14.80 for the win.

Longtime local trainer and owner Herb LeVan picked up a win Tuesday.

Rockin Megan L, a horse trained by Herb LeVan, owned by LeVan Stables of Woodstock and driven by Hank LeVan, was victorious in the second race in a time of 2:03 3/5. The win came in a 2-year-old filly pace.

Also of local interest, North Lewisburg’s Brian Roebuck was victorious in the eighth race with a horse he trains and coowns with Kenneth Roebuck of Urbana. Checks On The Way, driven by Jeff Nisonger, took the win in a 3-year-old filly pace in a time of 1:59 2/5.

Complete results for each of the 14 races are in Wednesday's Examiner. Post time for tonight’s action is 6 p.m.

