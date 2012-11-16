Bellefontaine’s Fulmer picks Ohio State

Chieftain standout to swim for Buckeyes

AMY FULMER

Amy Fulmer is going to be a Buckeye.

A powerhouse swimmer for Bellefontaine, Fulmer has established herself as one of the top preps in Ohio. Her decision to swim for Ohio State was announced through her family Monday on social media.

Fulmer was a state runnerup in the 100 freestyle last winter.

“I am so excited for her,” said Bellefontaine head swim coach Sharon Lewis. “I knew she had been talking to some schools and had some great opportunities. I am thrilled for her that she has made her college decision and can enjoy her senior season without all of that pressure.”

