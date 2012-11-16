'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area girls track & field team

Female athlete of the year — Zoe Price, BHS

A senior, Price qualified to the OHSAA Division II state meet in three events and placed seventh in the 300 hurdles. It was her fourth time reaching the state tournament. She broke her own school record twice in the 300 hurldles, which now stands at 45.07. Price also qualified to state in the 100 hurdles, with the area’s best time (15.86), and was part of the state qualifying 400 relay, which placed sixth and holds the school record (49.45). (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

NOTE: All-area selections are based on the best times, distances and heights during the entire season as reported by head coaches.

