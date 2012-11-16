'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area boys track & field team

Male athlete of the year — Dezmin Lyburtus, BHS

A senior, Lyburtus capped off a stellar track and field career by qualifying to the OHSAA Division I state meet in two events. That, along with earning the top spot in three area events, cemented him as the Examiner male athlete of the year. Lyburtus qualified to state in the 110 hurdles and long jump. He has the top area time in the 110 hurdles (14.32), 300 hurdles (39.22) and the best long jump (22-9 1/4). (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

NOTE: All-area selections are based on the best times, distances and heights during the entire season as reported by head coaches.

