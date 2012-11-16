'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area baseball team

Player of the year — Cole Waugh, Ben Logan

Cole Waugh was the glue that held together the best team in the area this spring. The Benjamin Logan senior had a huge impact at the plate and on the mound. He led the team in batting average, hitting .447. He also scored 30 runs, had six doubles, two triples, one home run and 17 RBI. He also went a perfect 5-0 with his right arm, striking out 51 batters in 42 innings. He had an ERA of 0.66. Waugh helped the Raiders to a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship and a first in the district semifinal game. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

