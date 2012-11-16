Tigers’ Day 1st team, Pirates’ Davidson 2nd team all-Ohio

Two of the area’s best softball players were honored as all-Ohio selections Tuesday by the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association.

West Liberty-Salem’s Kelsey Day throws during a tournament game this spring. Day on Tuesday was named to the Division III all-Ohio first team. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

DAVIDSON

West Liberty-Salem’s Kelsey Day was named a first-team selection in Division III following a sensational junior campaign.

Riverside senior Kristin Davidson earned secondteam honors in Division IV for the second consecutive year.

