Tigers’ Lauck to play soccer at Wright State

An unexpected opportunity made an otherwise difficult decision easy for West Liberty-Salem senior Taylor Lauck. The Tiger standout seized the chance to play at the Division I level by recently signing to play women’s soccer at Wright State University.

West Liberty-Salem’s Taylor Lauck, seated center, recently signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at Wright State University. Looking on are, from the left, seated: her father Aaron Lauck and mother Mandy Lauck; and standing: WL-Salem head coacn Andy Cotrell and Lauck’s club coach Steve Locker. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

“Toward the end of the season I was narrowing my options and I hadn’t considered Wright State, but I’m going to college for nursing and they have a really good program, so I got excited,” she said. “I talked to their coach and took a visit. I liked it and it felt right, like it was meant to be.”

Sending a player to the Division I level is another feather in the cap for head coach Andy Cotrell and his stellar WL-S program.

“It means a lot to send any player to the next level, but I am extremely happy for Taylor,” said Cotrell. “She has worked hard for this and is now able to continue at the highest level. But as she will tell you, the reason she is able to continue playing can be attributed to her teammates pushing her every day in practice.”

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!