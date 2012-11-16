Lady Chiefs place in 3 events at state

COLUMBUS — It was a fitting end to a historic season for Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team here Saturday at the OHSAA Division II state meet.

Bellefontaine’s girls 400-meter relay team placed sixth Saturday at the OHSAA Division II state meet in Columbus. Relay members are, from the left, Makayla Hayes, Lauren Carter, Caitlyn Shumaker and Zoe Price. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

After several stellar semifinal performances on Friday, the Chieftains placed in three events during Saturday’s finals and broke another school record inside Jese Owens Stadium.

The 400-meter relay team of senior Zoe Price, sophomores Lauren Carter and Caitlyn Shumaker and freshman Makayla Hayes placed sixth with a time of 49.58.

Individually, Price broke her own school record and placed seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.07 and Carter placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.49.

The top two in each semifinal heat and the next five fastest times reached the state finals. The top eight finishers placed and earned a spot on the podium.

“We are sad the season is over, but we are definitely happy about what we were able to accomplish,” said BHS assistant coach Cody Sigrist. “These girls have worked since March and every single day they clock in, work hard and are extremely coachable.”

