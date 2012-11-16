WL-Salem girls win OHC preview meet, boys take 2nd

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team dominated the first ever Ohio Heritage Conference preview meet Monday night at Tiger Stadium, while the boys team delivered a strong second-place finish.

ABOVE: West Liberty-Salem’s Grace Adams carries the baton in the girls 3,200-meter relay during Monday’s Ohio Heritage Conference preview meet at WL-Salem High School. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: West Liberty-Salem’s Ian Wolfe crosses the finish line of the boys 100-meter dash. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LABATT)

The Tiger girls won eight events and ran away with the 12-team meet by scoring 191.5 points. Fairbanks was a distant second with 98 points, Cedarville was third with 68 points and Greeneview came in fourth with 65 points. Triad finished eighth with 32 points.

Fairbanks won the boys 11-team meet with 119 points, WLSalem came in second with 98 points, Cedarville was third with 85.5 points and Northeastern took fourth with 65.5 points. Triad finished in seventh with 51 points.

