Chieftain girls open season with Circleville championship

Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team opened up the season with a dominating performance Saturday by winning the Circleville Relays.

Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team poses with its championshp trophy after winning the Circleville Relays on Saturday. (SUBMITED PHOTO)

“We had a good day at Circleville,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “It is always nice starting out the season with a championship. We were able to integrate many new faces into the mix. It was nice getting some weather that was somewhat pleasant. The teams responded well and took advantage of the day.”

Bellefontaine’s girls won with 112 points and the boys team finished in fourth with 79 points.

