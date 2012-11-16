Deardurff throws no-hitter in Raiders’ win over Lehman

Benjamin Logan’s softball team saw Grace Deardurff toss a no-hitter as the Raiders handled host Lehman Catholic 10-0 in six innings Monday.

Grace Deardurff, shown in a game last season, threw a no-hitter to lead Benjamin Logan to a seasonopening win over Lehman Catholic on Monday. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Deardurff had 14 strikeouts in six innings to claim the win.

Ben Logan led 4-0 after two innings and scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to wrap up the victory.

Offensively, Haley Wilson went 2-3 with an RBI, Kinzie Jones went 2-4 with a triple and two RBI, Kiersten Maxwell went 2-4 with a double, Deardurff had a double with three RBI and Kayla Martin had one RBI.

Ben Logan travels to Upper Scioto Valley today for nonleague play.

Riverside edges Tecumseh

