'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area wrestlling team

Wrestler of the Year — Connor Dixon, Indian Lake

A senior, Dixon was a terror on the mat this winter to repeat as the Examiner all-area wrestler of the year. He had the highest area finish at the state meet as he took fifth in the Division III tournament. Dixon won a Central Buckeye Conference crown, a sectional championship and placed third at the district tournament. He won a first-round match at state and went on to place fifth. He earned Greater Miami Valley first-team honors and finished the season with an impressive 50-5 record. Dixon ended his prep career with 146 wins, which is second all time at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

