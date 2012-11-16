Experiencing the emotional roller coaster in Cleveland

You live and die every weekend.

At least that’s how I feel when I coach high school wrestling and the emotional roller coaster that comes with it.

As a college wrestling fan, I still feel the same, but instead of keeping my emotions in check in the coaching chair, I throw caution to the wind. Scream “O-H” and always, always boo Iowa.

That’s what I did last weekend when I traveled to Cleveland for the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Ohio State’s runner-up performance was a thriller until the bitter end. And I do mean bitter.

In 2015, Buckeye fans danced in the streets of St. Louis when Ohio State won the program’s first national title. Fast forward to last Saturday and I couldn’t have gotten out of Cleveland fast enough. Interstate 90 could have been a race track and my Uber driver going 120 miles per hour. It was a rough night for all of Buckeye Nation.

Ohio did not disappoint with its wrestling fan base as the Quicken Loans Arena set the new attendance record for the NCAA wrestling tournament with over 113,000 people. It also set a Session VI finals attendance record of nearly 20,000 people — which, simply put, was awesome to be a part of.

Being there surrounded by overzealous fans from all over the country only amplifies your emotions. Every match means so much and the tension is unlike any other tournament. It takes some time to digest the entire weekend and view it objectively — which brings me to now.

Last weekend was a historic tournament that is still hard to fully comprehend. Two megapowers collided in Ohio State and Penn State. They were head and shoulders above everyone else. It was a tournament that will go unmatched for a long, long time in terms of talent, points and records.

Most people will simply remember that the Buckeyes took second. No more, no less. But it was more than that. They scored more points than any runner-up team in NCAA history (133.5) and still lost. Let that sink in for a moment.

Ohio State won the NCAA tournament with 102 points in 2015.

The hardest part to accept, and even harder to watch, is that Ohio State cost themselves a national championship. The Buckeyes wrestled the lights out on Thursday, but were hustled on Friday and left feeling like their pockets were nearly empty.

Ohio State put themselves in a position they never should have been in. They had a No. 1 seed get upset in the quarterfinals; they had a No. 5 seed fail to place; and a handful of other wrestlers underperformed. Had a few of Ohio State’s wrestlers lived up to their seed then Saturday’s point scenario may not have been nearly as dramatic.

Anything can happen at the NCAA tournament, though, and everyone there witnessed that on more than one occasion. I think people forget how hard it is just to place at the national meet and to be a Division I All-American.

First and foremost, Penn State is a complete powerhouse. What Cael Sanderson has built is unlike anything the college wrestling world has ever seen. Seven titles in eight years is remarkable. They say you come to Penn State to win titles, and they aren’t shy about letting you know. Ask Bo Nickal.

The Nittany Lions had five finalists out of 10 weight classes. And yet the Buckeyes still had a chance to win it all entering Saturday night.

After Penn State claimed three of four titles, it came down to the Buckeyes winning at 184 and 285. If they did that, Ohio State wins and the roof on Quicken Loans Arena blows off. Everyone in “The Q” knew it.

It was Penn State defending national champion Bo Nickal vs. Ohio State’s Myles Martin at 184 pounds. It was a rematch from the 2016 finals when Martin beat Nickal to win the national championship.

Penn State’s Bo Nickal, left, celebrates after pinning Ohio State’s Myles Martin during the 184-pound championship match at the NCAA Wrestling Championships Saturday, March 17 in Cleveland. (AP PHOTO | DAVID DERMER)

So many emotions took over in such a short span of time. Martin put Nickal to his back in the first period and the arena went wild. Buckeye fans stood, just waiting for the referee to slap the mat and make the pin call. Everyone saw gold and had diamonds in their eyes. The trophy was staying in Ohio.

Then as soon as you comprehend what might happen, Nickal flips Martin to his back and gets the pin. You could have heard a pin drop, if not for the Penn State fans in Section 106.

It was over and no matter what Kyle Snyder did at heavyweight the team title was gone.

Instead, Ohio State fans got to celebrate watching Snyder wrestle and win his last collegiate match. It might not have been the ending Buckeye fans were hoping for, but it was still an amazing run. I’m reminded of the phrase “don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy because it happened.” That is easier said than done, but we as wrestling fans in Ohio should be grateful we have witnessed what we have in the past few years.

Ohio State head coach Tom Ryan is a miracle worker and he’ll have the Buckeyes rolling again next year, even without Kyle Snyder. He has plenty of strong recruits waiting in the wings, including Mechanicsburg’s Kaleb Romero. I and the rest of Buckeye Nation will be patiently waiting.