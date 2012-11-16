Snyder goes out on top, Buckeyes finish 2nd at NCAA tourney

CLEVELAND — A record-setting performance wasn’t enough for Ohio State as it fell short of capturing a nationalchampionship here Saturday night at the NCAA Wresting Championships.

Ohio State’s Kyle Snyder, right, has his arm raised after defeating Michigan’s Adam Coon to win the 285- pound national championship at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Saturday in Cleveland. (AP PHOTO | DAVID DERMER)

The Buckeyes delivered a national runner-up performance that included an NCAA and program record for points, a program best eight all-Americans and Kyle Snyder winning his third national title.

“Our team wrestled incredibly well,” said Ohio State head coach Tom Ryan. “We wanted to be in a position to win and we were in position for an epic ending. I’m just so proud of this team and glad to be associated with this institution and these guys.”

Penn State claimed its seventh national championship in eight years under head coach Cael Sanderson. The Nittany Lions had four individual champions and eight all-Americans.

Ohio State finished second with 133.5 points, which is a program record for most points at the NCAA tournament. It is also an NCAA record for the most points scored by the runner-up team. The Buckeyes won the 2015 national title with just 102 points.

Iowa came in third with 97 points, while Michigan and North Carolina State tied for fourth with 80 points each.

Highlighting the Buckeyes’ night was the national title victory by Snyder at 285 pounds.

He is now a four-time national finalist and three-time national champion.

“It just means that I’ve been blessed,” said Snyder, who also won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. “I’ve got a lot of natural gifts that I’m very thankful for.

“The team title was an amazing race. It would have been awesome to end my career at Ohio State with a team title. I still believe we have an amazing team.”

