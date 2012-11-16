Titus, LeVan to enter Ben Logan Hall of Fame
- Written by MATT HAMMOND
DOUG TITUS
JACK LeVAN
Doug Titus and Jack LeVan will enter the Benjamin Logan Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday night.
Titus and LeVan will be honored prior to the Raiders’ varsity boys basketball game against Northwestern.
A 1972 Ben Logan graduate, Titus earned 11 varsity letters during his athletic career.
