Ben Logan girls push winning streak to 8

Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team ran its winning streak to eight games Wednesday as the Raiders topped visiting Mechanicsburg 57-49 in non-league action.

Benjamin Logan’s Stevie Plikerd comes up with a loose ball during Wednesday’s home game against Mechanicsburg. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders stopped a seven-game winning streak by the Indians, who fall to 8-2 on the season. The Raiders improve to 10-5 overall.

Ben Logan held a 13-12 lead after one quarter and a 25-19 advantage entering halftime.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!