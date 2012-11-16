Rejuvenated Cougars have Bellefontaine’s attention

KR off to 7-3 start after 1-22 campaign last year

What a difference a year has made in Kenton Ridge’s boys basketball program.

The Cougars went winless in the regular season a year ago and finished 1-22.

But it has been a different story this year. Led by the duo of Jameel Cosby and Nasiim McCay, Kenton Ridge is off to a 7-3 start.

The Cougars have won five of their last six games entering Friday’s contest with host Bellefontaine.

“They are a changed team,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “They know how to win this year. They didn’t know how to win last year, but they have figured it out this season. They are playing with a lot of confidence. We have our hands full.”

