Lakers want to carry over intensity against Falcons
- Written by AARON LaBATT
Indian Lake’s boys basketball team is not solely measuring its success by wins and loss this season. Effort and intensity are also high on the priority list.
The Lakers (4-8, 2-3) showcased a gritty and intense style of play Tuesday in a 68-66 loss to Kenton Ridge. That is a style head coach David Starr hopes to see when Indian Lake travels to Graham on Friday for a Central Buckeye Conference contest.
“We definitely want to continue the intensity we played with against Kenton Ridge,” said Starr. “We tell our guys that we want to consistently play at a high level on both ends of the floor. Even though the outcome wasn’t in our favor I felt like we played well on Tuesday. That’s the effort I want to see the rest of the season.”
