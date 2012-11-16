Chieftain swimmers split with Monarchs

Bellefontaine’s girls swim team beat visiting Marysville 94-73 in a dual meet Tuesday at the Hilliker YMCA.

LEFT: Bellefontaine's Amy Fulmer swims in the 200 freestyle during a home meet against Marysville on Tuesday. ALSO IN TUESDAY'S EXAMINER: Bellefontaine's Ben Brunswick competes as a member of the the boys 200 medley relay team. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The Monarchs won the boys meet 84-62.

“As usual with our smaller meets we challenged many swimmers to compete in new events,” said Bellefontaine head coach Sharon Lewis. “I was proud of the effort put forth and happy to see the balance unbroken despite mixing up our events. We continue to work hard and keep our end-of-year goals in mind. Our swimmers respect the process and getting the best times at this part of the season are simply a bonus.”

