Indian Lake fights past Spartans

After a back-and-forth tussle for 27 minutes, Indian Lake’s girls basketball team found a late spark against visiting Calvary Christian to grab a 56- 49 non-league victory.

Indian Lake's Kristen Young (25) puts up a shot against Calvary Christian's Marjorie Boy (21) and Katie Thompson during the second half of their game Monday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Lakers led by just three points (41-38) with five minutes to play in the game, and then went on an 8-2 run to take a 49-40 lead with 2:43 left on the clock. They were then able to hold off the Spartans the rest of the way.

“I was glad that we found a way to win when we didn’t play our best in the first half,” said IL head coach Nathaniel Tennant. “The girls responded well after halftime. We were able to spread the floor better in the second half and we made some nice plays going to the basket.”

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!