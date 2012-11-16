'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area football team

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dezmin Lyburtus, Bellefontaine

A senior, Lyburtus wrapped up a stellar career by leading the Chiefs to the program’s first home playoff win and a spot in the Division III regional semifinals. He also led the team to a second straight Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division title. Lyburtus finished the season with 1,890 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He was just as dangerous with his feet as he piled up 1,518 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Lyburtus was named first-team all-CBC, first-team all-Southwest District and second-team all-Ohio.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Connor Dixon, Indian Lake

A senior, Dixon was Indian Lake’s sparkplug on both sides of the ball this season. The senior was selected as the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division defensive player of the year after recording 99 total tackles from his linebacker position. He had one sack, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. He earned first-team all-Southwest District honors and second-team Division V all- Ohio honors. On offense, Dixon contributed 1,221 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

