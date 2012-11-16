Current, Raiders jolt Lakers for 60-36 victory

Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team set one record and tied another during a 60-36 Central Buckeye Conference win over host Indian Lake on Saturday.

Benjamin Logan's Pamela Kelly (15) goes up for a rebound against Indian Lake's Mollie Swygart (15) and Libby Cotterman during the second half Saturday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Senior Nikki Current recorded 14 steals to break the school record for most steals in a single game, which was previously held by Lisa Elliott with 11 in 1983.

As a team, the Raiders had 31 steals, which tied the school record for most steals in a game set by the 1984 team.

