Lady Chiefs win Shawnee Invitational, boys take 3rd

Bellefontaine’s girls swim team continued its run of meet championships Saturday by winning the Springfield Shawnee Invitational.

The Lady Chiefs accumulated 237 points to win the 15-team field. Springfield was second with 177, Jonathan Alder took third with 110 points, Catholic Central was fourth with 105 and Shawnee finished fifth with 97. Ben Logan’s girls took eighth with 87 points.

Bellefontaine’s boys finished third out of 19 teams with 120 points. Springfield won with 260, Shawnee took second with 153 and Xenia was fourth with 100. Indian Lake finished eighth with 66 points and Ben Logan was 19th with one point.

“I am very impressed with the drive of this team,” said BHS head coach Sharon Lewis. “We worked extremely hard over the past two weeks as we close out the first half of our season. Our swimmers were tired and sore today but they pushed themselves to out touch other swimmers and move past the fatigue."

