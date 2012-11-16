Chiefs muscle past Raiders for 62-49 victory

George powers BHS with 30 points

Bellefontaine’s Will Parsley drives in front of Benjamin Logan’s Cole Jones during their game Friday at Bellefontaine High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Benjamin Logan scrapped and clawed, but it had no answer for Bellefontaine standout center Spencer George.

The 6-5 George scored a career-high 30 points as the host Chiefs got physical to turn back the Raiders 62-49 in a Central Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

“George is a matchup nightmare,” said Ben Logan head coach Cameron Saylor. “We game planned to try and contain him, and he still got 30. He does a great job with his body to get position, and he flat out finishes.”

Ben Logan led 31-29 early in the third quarter, but Bellefontaine used a combination of stifling defense and the domination by George inside to take control of the game.

“If I had to put my finger on one thing, it was rebounding,” said Saylor of what allowed the game to turn in the second half. “They really went to the glass hard and hurt us, especially George.”

The Chiefs built a five-point lead (43-38) at the end of the third quarter and went on a 10-2 run at the beginning of the fourth period to put away the Raiders.

“I think our nerves got to us a little bit in the first half,” said Bellefontaine junior point guard Jack Clement. “We settled down in the second half and played our game. Defensively, we gave up way too many points in the first half. We buckled down and did a better job getting stops in the second half.”

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!