State duals getting a shakeup

This is the sixth year the OHSAA has conducted a state dual team tournament. It has been a work in progress with efforts to increase the sport’s popularity and get a system that works efficiently.

It has been a success, for the most part. A big change to this year’s format is that teams may choose to move up a division in the tournament.

There are 24 regions across three divisions and each region is broken up into an upper and lower bracket. Those regional assignments came out yesterday.

Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan are in Division II, Region 16 at Wapakoneta, while Indian Lake, West Liberty-Salem and Triad are in Division III, Region 24 at Mechanicsburg.

While all of our area teams chose to stay in their respective divisions, one major program decided not to this season.

Graham chose to move up and compete in the Division I state dual tournament. This means fans could potentially see two nationally-ranked teams battle in the state finals.

HITTING THE MAT, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!