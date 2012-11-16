BHS seeks redemption vs. Raiders

Benjamin Logan prevented Bellefontaine from a perfect league record last season. The Chiefs hope for some payback when the two teams clash again Friday.

A year ago, Ben Logan knocked off Bellefontaine 42-34. The Chiefs went on to finish 12-1 in Central Buckeye Conference play.

Bellefontaine is off to a 3-0 start in CBC action this season and will try to avoid another slip up when it hosts the Raiders tomorrow night.

“As always, they are scrappy and they play hard,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “This is a big local game. It is a fun game to play and coach in. The kids are familiar with each other and they look forward to competing against each other.”

The Raiders (3-5, 1-3) expect Bellefontaine to be at its best after what happened in last year’s meeting.

“This is going to be a tough challenge for us,” said first-year Raiders head coach Cameron Saylor. “I have seen a couple of their games and they are fundamentally sound and they are hard nosed.

