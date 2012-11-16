Chieftains strike back, take down Troy 54-43

Still smarting from a 23-point loss to Sidney on Saturday, Bellefontaine took out its frustration against Troy on Wednesday.

Bellefontaine’s Spencer George puts up a shot over Troy’s Zach Reichelderfer during Wednesday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs never trailed en route to a 54-43 victory over the visiting Trojans in a non-league boys basketball game.

Bellefontaine, now 5-3 on the season, led by as many as 19 points in the second half.

“It was very important for us to come out and play better tonight,” said BHS senior guard Drew Jackson. “We were more calm and focused than we were Saturday. We played with a lot more confidence.”

