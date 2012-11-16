Late surge not enough for Tigers

Graham holds on for 49-47 win over WL-Salem

West Liberty-Salem’s James Loffing takes a shot over the Graham defense during the third quarter of their game Tuesday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

It was too little, too late for West Liberty-Salem as a fourthquarter surge wasn’t enough for West Liberty-Salem to rally for a win Tuesday night against visiting Graham.

The Tigers overcame a ninepoint deficit in the final period to tie the game 45-45 with 1:42 to pay, but ultimately came up short in a 49-47 loss to the Falcons.

“We hung tough,” said Head Coach Darrin Leichty. “I felt our defense was the key to both of our runs in the game. We dug in and got every basket. We just aren’t a great shooting team, but we are battling through that.”

