Chieftain girls win own meet, boys finish second

Bellefontaine’s girls swim team won its own invitational on Saturday at the Hilliker YMCA.

Bellefontaine’s swim team gathers during Saturday’s Chieftain Invitational at the Hilliker YMCA. The Chieftain girls won the meet, while the boys team finished second. (SUBMITTTED PHOTO)

The Chieftain boys team came in second.

Bellefontaine’s girls prevailed in the 12-team field with 130 points, Springfield was second with 111 points and Springfield Catholic Central was third with 90 points. Benjamin Logan came in sixth with 37 points and Indian Lake was ninth with eight points.

Springfield won the boys meet with 116 points, Bellefontaine took runner-up honors with 96 points and Springfield Shawnee was third with 80 points. Indian Lake came in fifth with 37 points and Ben Logan took seventh with 26 points.

“It’s great to see our swimmers finding their place and starting to see times begin to drop as our form improves moving into the second half of our season,” said BHS head coach Sharon Gase. “This was a great meet for both teams. Each team is beginning to find their own balance.”

