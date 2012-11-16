BHS girls win Holiday Classic

Bellefontaine’s girls bowling team won the fourth annual Holiday Baker Classic Friday at T-P Lanes, while the Chieftain boys squad came in second.

Bellefontaine’s girls bowling team poses with its championshp trophy after winning the Holiday Baker Classic on Friday at T-P Lanes. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Chieftain girls defeated Benjamin Logan in the finals to claim the top spot out of 10 teams. It was the first time the girls program has won the Holiday Classic.

Springfield Shawnee won the boys tournament by defeating Bellefontaine in the finals.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!