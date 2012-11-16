Chiefs place two wrestlers, Raiders place one at GMVWA tournament

Bellefontaine’s wrestling team placed two wrestlers in the top six to highlight local action at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Vandalia Butler High School.

Bellefontaine’s Bruno Pattison battles Bishop Hartley’s Nate Jackson during a consolation match Thursday at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Coaches Association Holiday Tournament. (EXAMINER PHOTO | BONNIE PATTISON)

The Chieftains’ Bruno Pattison placed fourth at 220 pounds and teammate Gaige Reeves came in sixth at 120 pounds.

The Raiders’ Cole Houser finished seventh at 138 pounds.

Graham, which was without five starters for various reasons, still won the 50-team field with 230.5 points and five champions. Buford High School out of Georgia was second overall with 192 points and Dublin Coffman came in third overall with 134 points.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!