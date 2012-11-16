Chieftains frustrate Arrows for 55-37 rout

NEW CARLISLE — Defense again ruled the night for Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team here Friday night.

Bellefontaine’s William Parsley puts up a shot during the second half of Bellefontaine’s win over Tecumseh on Friday in New Carlisle. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Bellefontaine held host Tecumseh 16 points below its scoring average in a 55-37 Central Buckeye Conference victory.

The Chiefs are now 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the CBC. Tecumseh drops to 2-5, 2-1.

“We hang our hat on our defense,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “We are always going to go as our defense leads us. Donovan Dinovo did a great job on (Tecumseh point guard Clay Mastin) and that fed over to everybody else. It was great team effort.”

Mastin came into the game averaging 15 points per contest, but was limited to five against the Chiefs.

“Donny has done that all season,” said Calton. “Mastin had to work so hard to get shots and he just didn’t have any legs in the second half.”

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!