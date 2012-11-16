Balanced Raiders shoot past Falcons

Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball team found an early offensive surge Friday and put away host Graham 58-39 in a Central Buckeye Conference matchup.

Benjamin Logan’s Dalton Rockhold (44) goes up for a basket against Graham on Friday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders are now 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the CBC. The Falcons fall to 2-4 overall and are winless in the CBC at 0-3.

The baskets came early and often for the home team as Ben Logan raced out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter.

The Raiders used a 10-3 run in the second quarter to create a 30-8 advantage by halftime. The lopsided affair continued into the third quarter as Ben Logan went on a 15-8 run, which extended the Raiders’ lead to 45-16.

Graham was able to do some damage control in the fourth quarter with a 23-13 run, but never threatened.

