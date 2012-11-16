Laker wrestlers drop Sidney, Wapak in tri-match

Indian Lake’s wrestling team went 2-0 in a home tri-meet on Tuesday against Sidney and Wapakoneta.

Indian Lake’s Gage Lowery works for a pin against Sidney in a 160-pound match Thursday during a tri-match at ILHS. Lowery went 1-1 on the night to help the Lakers finish 2-0 as a team. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Lakers defeated the Yellow Jackets 48-28 in the first dual and later beat the Redskins 48-24. Sidney edged Wapak 38-37 in the night’s other dual.

“It was good to get two wins and we wrestled well,” said IL head coach Ryan Dickson. “Our guys wrestled hard and we have a lot of others that are getting better. We are moving in the right direction as we head toward the second half of the season.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!